Photo Release

May 19, 2023 Study to scrap estate taxes needed: Sen. Nancy Binay thinks the time is right for the government to consider the merits and demerits of abolishing estate taxes in the Philippines. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means Friday, May 19, 2023, regarding bills proposing to extend the amnesty availment of paying estate taxes, Binay highlighted the arduous experiences of citizens, especially the poor, in settling their estate taxes. "Maybe we need to discuss and study to do away with estate taxes, not only because the government finds it burdensome to collect but also, in a way, heirs of properties will pay capital gains tax when they take ownership of their inheritance," Binay said in a mix of English and Filipino. The veteran lawmaker also observed that many taxpayers find it hard and stressful to comply with paying the required estate taxes especially if heirs find out that they have to dole out cash when their inheritance is real estate and is not yet liquidated. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)