Photo Release

May 19, 2023 Can Marcos benefit from estate tax amnesty extension?: Sen. Robinhood Padilla seeks clarification from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) during the hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means on bills seeking to extend the availment of estate tax amnesty, if the proposals would benefit the family of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Padilla was referring to the decision of the Supreme Court on the unpaid estate taxes of the Marcoses since 1991 that ballooned to an estimated P203 billion. “Will the family of President Marcos benefit from this bill, as critics have been claiming?” Padilla asked in Filipino Friday, May 19, 2023. Assistant Commissioner Larry Barcelo of the BIR Legal Service, in response, noted that the current bill carries the same restrictions and limitations provided under Republic Act (RA) 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act and RA 11568 or an Act extending the Estate Tax Amnesty including the basis for availment. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)