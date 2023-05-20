Photo Release



Villar at the 19th National Mango Festival: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, extols that the Philippines produces mangoes with the best taste and aroma in the world. She committed to spur the growth of our mango industry.

Villar at the 19th National Mango Festival. Ipinagmalaki ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, na ang Pilipinas ang may pinaka-masarap at Pinas-mabangong mangga. Tiniyak din niya na tutulungan niya ang paglago ng mango industry.