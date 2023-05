Photo Release

May 21, 2023 Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian expressed dismay over the National Grid Corporation of the Philippine’s (NGCP) delay in implementing 16 transmission projects considered to be Energy Projects of National Significance (EPNS). He said out of the 16 EPNS, only 6 have reached completion, representing about 37.5% completion rate as of March 2023 while the NGCP has already been collecting for these delayed projects. 18 May 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN