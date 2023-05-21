Photo Release

May 21, 2023 Pag-asa Island visit: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada holds a press conference at the evacuation center in Pag-asa Island shortly after landing in in Kalayaan, Palawan where he and (L) Philippine Air Force commanding general Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño, ( R ) Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and Naval Forces West commanding general Alan Javier conducted an ocular of the island to assess the needs of the residents and logistical support for the military personnel, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Estrada/ RJ Javelosa/Gilby Meca)