Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Amendments for Trabaho Para Sa Bayan Plan: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva accepts the proposed amendments of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda to Senate Bill No. 2035 or the Act Establishing the National Employment Masterplan to be known as the “Trabaho Para Sa Bayan Plan” on Monday, May 22, 2023. One of Legarda’s amendments sought to provide standards for the training and employment of apprentices and to formulate the creation of apprenticeship programs and other enterprise-based education and training modalities to improve productivity and efficiency in the workforce. Villanueva accepted the amendment, noting that apprenticeship programs are necessary in providing opportunities for career growth through critical and technical training and experience. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)