May 22, 2023 Sen. Bato: ‘happy bill’ for teachers: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1964, otherwise known as the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, explains his affirmative vote for the bill on third and final reading. During the plenary session May 22, 2023, Dela Rosa expressed his full support for the bill and thanked the chairman of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. “Today, it is my fervent hope that Filipino teachers will be even more inspired to scale to greater heights to conquer more extraordinary feats knowing that their Senate has got their backs. If great teachers are those who can bring out the best in their students, then let it be known that a great Senate is also one that, through inspired leadership and legislation, can bring out the best in their educators,” Dela Rosa said. The bill was approved unanimously (22 votes) by the Senate. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)