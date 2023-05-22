Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Senate approves Nat'l Day of Hijab Bill: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla expresses gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. 1410, saying the bill will go a long way in promoting understanding among cultures, traditions and faiths. During Monday’s plenary session May 22, 2023, the Senate unanimously approved the bill on third and final reading with 21 affirmative votes, zero abstention and no negative vote. The bill was sponsored by Padilla declaring every 1st of February as the National Day of Awareness on the Hijab and other Traditional Garments and Attire. “This is a special day not only for our Muslim brethren but also for all Filipinos who hope for a deeper understanding among cultures, traditions and faiths," Padilla said in Filipino after the vote. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)