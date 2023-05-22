Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Senate approves ‘Trabaho Para Sa Bayan’ Bill on 2nd reading: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III introduces his proposed amendments to Senate Bill No (SBN) 2035 which seeks to establish a national employment master plan, to be known as the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan”. SBN 2035 aims to stimulate national and local economic growth by promoting the employability, competitiveness, wellness and productivity of workers through efficient, effective and timely delivery of industry-relevant skills training and providing support and incentives to businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises. The proposed measure was approved on second reading Monday, May 22, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)