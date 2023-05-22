Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Senate passes ‘chalk allowance’: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, thanks colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. 1964, or Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act Monday, May 22, 2023. Revilla noted that public school teachers are forced to shell out money from their own pockets to procure supplies for the actual conduct of teaching since what is currently being granted to them is just P5,000 annually or just P24 a day. “With the passage on third reading of Senate Bill No. 1964 or the 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act', we are giving our dear teachers an assurance that they will always have the Senate as their ally in advocating, pushing and fighting for their welfare,” he added as the Senate passed the measure on third reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)