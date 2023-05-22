Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Jinggoy asks support for Pag-asa Island residents: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls on fellow senators to support the cause of the brave men and women of Pag-Asa island in the Kalayaan group of islands and help uplift their living condition. Estrada, who personally visited the island on May 18, maintained that it is their moral obligation, as public servants, to ensure that the people of Pag-asa have access to basic necessities such as education, healthcare and livelihood. “My esteemed colleagues, let us not allow the remoteness of Pag-asa Island to be an excuse for neglect. Let us embody the spirit of solidarity and compassion that defines us as a nation,” Estrada said Monday, May 22, 2023. A total of 350 civilians are currently living on Pag-asa Island, 73 of them are children. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)