Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Dela Rosa inspects Mayo's lending office: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, inspects a money lending office in Tondo, Manila owned by Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, one of the suspects in the P6.7-billion illegal drug case. The inspection was conducted Monday, May 22, 2023 as part of the ongoing inquiry by the Senate panel. Police discovered a total of 990 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) at the office following the arrest of Mayo in October 2022. Dela Rosa was joined by Senator Robinhood Padilla and PCapt. Jonathan Sosongco, head of the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit, who was cited for contempt for giving contradicting statements to the panel. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)