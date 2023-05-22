Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Maharlika Fund to have many safeguards: Sen. Mark Villar welcomes another round of debates regarding Senate Bill No. 2020 or the "Maharlika Investment Fund Act", a priority measure of the Marcos administration. During the plenary session, Monday, May 22, 2023, Sen. Win Gatchalian asked Villar if the Maharlika Fund was prepared to prevent negative outcomes of sovereign wealth funds around the world that failed, such as the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal which, reportedly, had lost over $4.5 billion in blatant corruption. Villar replied that the Maharlika Investment Fund will be protected by multiple safeguards including the presence of internal and external auditors; an advisory board composed of financial experts from both public and private sectors; an investment risk management group; congressional oversight from both the Senate and the House of Representatives; and similar rigorous oversight from the Commission on Audit, to name a few. "If we look at it, the 1MDB is the worst-case scenario, but it had no control whatsoever. This [the Maharlika Fund] has numerous controls... under some of the most reputable government officials in the agencies that have a long record in doing their fiduciary duty. Those are all embedded in the law and we feel that these are sufficient to guarantee that such malfeasance will not occur," Villar emphasized. (Bibo Nuevaespaña/Senate PRIB)