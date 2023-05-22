Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Magna Carta for Seafarers pushed: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo sponsors the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers’ bills and enumerates various reasons why the country needs to legislate a law specifically for seafarers. During Monday’s plenary session, May 22, 2023, Tulfo sponsored Committee Report No. 69 and cited five main reasons why the Philippines must pass the bill: 1) it is a highly regulated international industry; 2) it provides a well-compensated work for highly skilled workers; 3) it protects the viability of the Filipino seafarers in the global shipping industry; 4) it will empower government agencies to help seafarers; and 5) it will inform seafarers of their rights and duties. “I am honored to be surrounded by legislators who see the value of this legislation. Our seafarers deserve our support and protection. This Magna Carta is a message to seafarers that we are behind you," Tulfo said in his sponsorship speech. In 2022, there are 489,852 Filipino seafarers which comprised 25 percent of the world population of seafarers (1.9 million), according to the Department of Labor and Employment. The International Labour Organization considers the Philippines as a source of nearly one-third of the seafarers working in foreign flag ships. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)