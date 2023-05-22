Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Relief for struggling Filipinos: Committee on Ways and Means chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the extension of the estate tax amnesty Monday, May 22, 2023. Sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2219, Gatchalian said the proposed extension recognizes the financial challenges still being faced by Filipinos, even as Republic Act No. 11569, or the Tax Amnesty Act, had granted taxpayers "great relief" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatchalian said the extension is expected to generate an estimated gross added value of P8.49 billion, contributing to government coffers. The bill extends the availment of the tax amnesty from the current deadline June 14, 2023 to June 14, 2025; and expands the coverage of the amnesty program to include estates of persons who passed on or before December 31, 2021. "The passage of this bill encompasses a profound commitment, more than just a mere extension of estate tax amnesty availment. This proposed extension delves into the depths of compassion and empathy," Gatchalian said. "It is high time to recognize the struggles of our less privileged countrymen and provide them with the necessary support and relief they desperately seek," he appealed. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)