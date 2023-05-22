Photo Release

May 22, 2023 A productive Monday: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri bangs the gavel signifying the approval on third and final reading of three proposed measures namely, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2021 institutionalizing the Shared Service Facilities Project for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises; SBN 1964 or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act”; and SBN 1410, National Day for Awareness on the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire. The chamber also approved on second reading SBN 2035 or the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan”. Zubiri, during Monday’s plenary session, May 22, 2023, also sought the support of his colleagues for the passage of SBN 2221 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. “With this Magna Carta, we will spell out all the rights and duties of our seafarers and ensure the provision of proper wages and benefits, accommodation and recreational facilities, safe and gender-sensitive workspaces and medical care as well as services regarding repatriation, dispute resolution, and reintegration,” the Senate President said. (Senate PRIB)