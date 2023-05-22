Photo Release

May 22, 2023 Strengthening seafarer’s protection: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Monday’s plenary session May 22, 2023, says the enactment of Senate Bill No. 2221, under Committee Report No. 69, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, would expand the rights of seafarers and strengthen the protection given them under the law. Angara said Filipino seafarers have already endured so much, working under dire working conditions, serving opportunistic employers and experiencing racial discrimination while they are on board the ship. “They endure all this hardship, along with the intense longing for the family, for the dream of providing a better life for their loved ones,” Angara said in his co-sponsorship speech. “Their resiliency though, is not a leeway to be passive in fighting for their rights, Mr. President. Passing this bill is the best way to show them how much we appreciate and value their contribution to our country and the economy. It is only appropriate that we further expand their rights and strengthen the protections given to them under our law,” Angara added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)