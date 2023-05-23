Photo Release



Villar at PNPA flag ceremony: Senator Cynthia Villar says she is happy that she and the PNPA shares the same advocacy on farming, believing on its crucial role in lives of the Filipino and the country's economy. As chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, it's her task to promote the culture of farming even in urban areas. She's thankful to PNPA Director P/Maj. General Eric Noble for inviting her as Guest Speaker during their Monday flag ceremony.

Sinabi ni Senator Cynthia Villar na masaya siyang malam ang pareho sila ng adbokasiya ng PNPA sa pagsasaka na naniniwala sa mahalagang papel nito sa buhay ng mgs Pilipino at sa ekonomiya ng bansa. Bilang chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, trabaho niya na isulong ang kultura ng pagsasaka kahit sa urban areas. Nagpapasalamat siya kay PNPA Director P/Maj. General Eric Noble sa pag-imibita sa kanya bilang Guest Speaker sa kanilang flag ceremony nitong Lunes.