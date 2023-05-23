Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Giving hope to people in Pag-asa Island: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada poses with some of the 350 residents of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan during his visit last May 18, 2023. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, on Monday, May 22, 2023, delivered a privilege speech to draw attention to the plight of the residents and military personnel stationed in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) on the lack of logistical support, basic infrastructure and public services such as health and education. “As public servants, it is our moral duty to uplift the lives of our citizens. We must rise above our differences and collaborate to bring meaningful change and not let our fellow Filipinos in Pag-asa Island be forgotten or left behind,” Estrada said in his speech. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ RJ Javelosa)