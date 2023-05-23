Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Dela Rosa resumes probe on P6.7B drug bust: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over the third public inquiry into the P6.7-billion illegal drug bust in Manila City involving high-ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) officers Tuesday, May 23, 2023. According to Dela Rosa, the committee has found substantial basis to conclude that there was really an attempt to cover up the involvement of PMSgt. Rodolfo Mayo in illegal drug operations. “For me, it is an attempted cover-up. It was not fully consummated by the fact that in the end, Mayo was also charged,” Dela Rosa pointed out. As for the involvement of other high-ranking officials of the national police, including former PNP Chief PGen. Rodolfo Azurin, Dela Rosa said: “It has yet to be seen.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)