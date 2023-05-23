Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Support for AFP modernization: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program even as he expresses concern over the continued aggression experienced by Filipino soldiers stationed at the Ayungin Shoal. During the Commission on Appointments’ committee deliberation on the ad interim appointment of 51 general/flag and senior AFP officers Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Lt. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan, AFP deputy chief-of-staff, confirmed that there is continuous harassment of Filipino troops by the Chinese Coast Guard and sometimes the provision of supplies for troops at the Kalayaan Island Groups is delayed. Ejercito said the Senate has been very supportive of the AFP modernization especially now that the focus of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is already external defense. “We are trying to shore up, we cannot fight China of course, but at least, we can put up the minimum credible defense posturing that we all aspire for. Rest assured that we will support our men and women in uniform, especially the Marines and the Navy who are stationed there. We commend them; my salute for holding the ground, for fighting for our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ejercito said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)