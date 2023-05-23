Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Legalizing motorcycle taxis: Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe recognizes the "overwhelming" demand for motorcycles as an alternative mode of public transport. Opening the panel's deliberation of bills proposing the regulation of motorcycles-for-hire on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Poe cited the results of the executive department's study and pilot testing of motorcycle taxis, showing that majority favored the two-wheeled motor vehicle for their cost and mobility. While "convinced on the need for motorcycle taxis," Poe, on the other hand, maintained that the safety of commuters remains the "biggest issue." She said the Public Services Committee aims to come up with a regulatory and safety framework for the transport network vehicle service (TNVS) industry, including motorcycle taxis. "We need to legalize to reflect the reality on ground, but we also need the highest safety standard to make this a true mobility alternative," Poe said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)