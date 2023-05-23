Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Tolentino assures fair and just hearing: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino assures a fair, just and equitable proceedings as he presides over the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the entries of sugar shipments in Philippine ports ahead of Sugar Order No. 6. During Tuesday’s public hearing May 23, 2023, Tolentino enumerated several matters that he wanted to discuss such as the documents that the committee has regarding sugar importations; Senate Resolution No. 497 filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, which aims to tackle the entries of sugar shipments in the country; and the testimonies and facts presented before the committee. “The committee, based on the testimony presented here, as well as the documentary evidence in my possession and those to be accumulated later on, would be 497coming out with a report conducive to what is known to be as fair play, what is equitable and what would be derivative in terms of remedial legislation. And this committee is doing this likewise because we are exercising our oversight function,” Tolentino said in his opening statement. On May 8, 2023, Tolentino postponed the hearing because of the absence of key resource persons such as National Economic and Development Authority Sec. Arsenio Balisacan, former Sugar Regulatory Administration administrator David John Alba, Department of Trade and Industry Sec. Alfredo E. Pascual, and Department of Agriculture Usec. Domingo Panganiban. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)