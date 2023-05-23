Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Disregarding SRA rules: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses his disbelief over a pronouncement made by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary and Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) officer-in-charge Domingo Panganiban that SRA has not been “expressly granted authority by any law to regulate the importation of sugar.” Panganiban told members of the Blue Ribbon Committee there is no specific law, rule or regulation outlining the procedure for the issuance of sugar importation orders. “Is that his thinking after 50 years of experience with the Department of Agriculture? That SRA rules and SRA administration orders are merely guidelines that they can just disregard and not follow?” Pimentel said in disbelief. Pimentel said the country would be “in trouble if the decision makers in government” would have the same frame of mind as Panganiban’s. “We want to improve the law but their frame of mind is that the law is just a guidance that they can disregard? Is that their frame of mind,” Pimentel said in Filipino. The Blue Ribbon Commitee conducted an inquiry on sugar importation under Sugar Order No. 6 Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)