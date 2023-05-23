Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Finding a win-win solution for sugar farmers, producers: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Tuesday, May 23, 2023, on sugar importation under Sugar Order No. 6, expresses his support for the industry and the sugar farmers. Zubiri noted that the farmers, 90 percent of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries, are most affected when there is fluctuation in sugar pricing. He said that when the sugar industry is no longer a viable business because of the lack or absence of millers, farmers tend to shift to other crops, which would result in high price of the commodity. “So unless we address this issue, we will have a problem really in sugar production in the Philippines and we will always be importing,” the Senate leader said. According to Zubiri, there is a need to “strike a balance both from the farmers, the producers, the millers and of course the market for the people.” To avoid controversy in the importation of sugar, Zubiri stressed that there should be transparency in the importation of sugar. “Let’s just have transparency. There should be a system that should be put in place,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)