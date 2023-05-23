Photo Release

May 23, 2023 50 AFP senior officers get CA nod: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri leads the CA in confirming the ad interim appointment of 50 general/flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Zubiri congratulated the newly-promoted members of the AFP and once again expressed his gratitude for their service to the nation. “I never fail to mention (my gratitude) when we confirm our soldiers, men and women of the armed forces. We thank you because we enjoy this democracy that we have now and the freedoms that we are enjoying now because of your steadfast commitment to protect our country and its Constitution,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)