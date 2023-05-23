Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Solve drug problem: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. berates policemen for their alleged involvement in illegal drug activities during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing chaired by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. He asked Dela Rosa, former head of the Philippine National Police, to catch the head of the drug syndicates and to get to the bottom of the problem. “What will be the future of our youth if we cannot solve this problem of illegal drugs? You should remember the pledge you made as a policeman. We have children and grandchildren and we don’t want them to fall victims to illegal drugs,” Revilla said Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)