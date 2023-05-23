Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Investing in local infra projects will yield high returns: Sen. Mark Villar allays fears that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) would put government financial institutions at risk, adding that the sovereign fund would only constitute three percent of their investible funds. Villar was responding to the query of Sen. Grace Poe during the resumption of plenary debates on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2020 regarding the possible negative effect on the reputation of government banks in the event the MIF would fail. “In terms of the effect, we don’t believe it would be that significant should the worst-case scenario happens, but of course, we do have faith that investing in our local infrastructure and local projects will yield high returns,” Villar, sponsor of SBN 2020, said Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)