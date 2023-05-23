Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Bicam report on Cultural Mapping Bill ratified: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda submits before the plenary the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1841 and House Bill No. 5110, the Cultural Mapping Bill, amending Republic Act No. 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. During Tuesday’s plenary session May 23, 2023, Legarda called for an immediate investigation on the Manila Central Post Office fire that gutted the iconic building late Sunday. Legarda said the tragedy underscores the importance of cultural mapping to establish and strengthen the heritage for the present and future generations. “Cultural mapping is a way to make heritage an inclusive tool for local and national development. Cultural mapping employs a grassroots approach that empowers local communities to identify and assign cultural value to important properties,” Legarda explained. The Senate adopted and ratified the report. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)