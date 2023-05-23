Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Extension of Estate Tax Amnesty gets Senate ok on 2nd reading: Sen. Win Gatchalian clarifies the provisions of Senate Bill No. 2219, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act. During the plenary deliberations on the bill Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Gatchalian said the measure, besides extending the tax amnesty program, contains some "innovations" that will further ease the burden of taxpayers who are still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic. Among others, he said the bill expands the payment terms to cover the amnesty in the 2-year installment scheme currently available for paying regular estate taxes. Gatchalian added that it also lessens the documentary requirements for those who will avail of the tax amnesty. The Senate later approved SBN 2219 on second reading. (Senate PRIB photos)