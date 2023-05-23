Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Villanueva virtually attends session: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva seeks clarification from Sen. Mark Villar, sponsor of Senate Bill 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), if other government assets like the Mile Long Complex, Food Terminal Incorporated and Fil-Eastern Woods Industries, among others, are also considered sources of funds for the MIF. “Will all these (government assets), subjected to privatization, will all go to Maharlika fund?” Villanueva, who virtually attended the session Tuesday, May 23, 2023, asked. Villar replied that the assets could either be disposed of, invested in, or even maximized. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)