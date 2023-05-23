Photo Release

May 23, 2023 Jinggoy blocks motion to lift contempt order: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry into the P6.7-billion illegal drug bust in Manila involving ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) officers, opposes the motion to lift the contempt order issued by the panel against PCapt. Jonathan Sosongco. Sosongco was previously cited in contempt for refusing to identify the informant in connection with the seizure of multibillion-peso worth of illegal drugs. “As long as he does not want to reveal the true identity of the informant he must be kept in detention,” Estrada insisted Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)