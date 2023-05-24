Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Energy panel tackles transmission system issues: Committee on Energy chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the continuation of the inquiry into various issues concerning the country’s transmission system as well as the performance of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Tulfo raised three major concerns which he hopes the NGCP could shed light on, including the alleged unfair and underhanded provision in the concession agreement between NGCP and the government; the possible threat posed by the current NGCP management setup to the country’s power grid and economy; and the supposed violations committed by the NGCP under the concession agreement. "We believe that NGCP will cooperate with us today," Tulfo said. "It is time for us to know the real situation and problems surrounding our transmission lines in order for us to provide proper and concrete solutions."(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)