Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Shape up or ship out: Sen. Win Gatchalian presses the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to improve its services and solve the power problem in the Island Garden City of Samal. During the Committee on Energy's inquiry on the power disruptions experienced in the country Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Gatchalian cited persistent clamor from local government leaders and consumers against Nordeco's service and even warned that Congress may allow another distribution utility to provide the power service in their area. Samal Island was recently placed under a state of calamity due to the power outages. "Therefore, Nordeco really needs to shape up," Gatchalian said. "Your performance will be evaluated and if your performance will show that it's not up to par, then you cannot blame Congress for giving it to another operator who is more qualified," he told the Nordeco. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)