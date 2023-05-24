Photo Release

May 24, 2023 AFP’s sacrifices and dedication to country: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go extols the sacrifices and dedication shown by the 49 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) whose ad interim appointments were deliberated by the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Go said he was “eternally grateful” for the soldiers’ service to the country and the Filipino people. “You have often been placed in dangerous situations that would risk your life just to ensure our country’s safety. I am here for you and I fully support our AFP. Thank you for your services and congratulations to all." (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)