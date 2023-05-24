Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Lower price of electricity for Filipinos: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros wants to find ways to permanently lower the price of electricity that is sufficient and reliable for the interest of the country and the people. During Wednesday’s public hearing May 24, 2023 of the Committee on Energy, Hontiveros said the government needs to prioritize the interest of consumers and the integrity of the power sector. “What I want to point out this morning is which one is really better for the ordinary Filipino so that we can achieve an affordable and sufficient supply of electricity,” Hontiveros said in Filipino. Hontiveros urged the Department of Energy to conduct a complete audit on the performance of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and to review its franchise for its incompetency. Among NGCP's duties and responsibilities is to ensure that the country's transmission assets are in optimal condition to convey safe, quality and reliable electricity. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)