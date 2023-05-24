Photo Release

May 24, 2023 CA confirms 49 military officers: As the Commission on Appointments (CA) confirms the ad interim appointments of 49 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Senate President and CA Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his appreciation for the men and women who, day by day, sacrifice their lives for the democracies Filipinos enjoy today. Zubiri said the AFP provides the security that the country needs to be able to have a strong economy and a strong nation. “I know everyday you go through many risks both internally and externally. We are here, the Senate and the House of Representatives, particularly the CA, to support your endeavors to continue to make this country a proud nation and a strong nation,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)