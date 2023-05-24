Photo Release

May 24, 2023 PPPs will prosper PH economy: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2233, under Committee Report No. 71, or the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Act, stressing that the measure will bring a more vibrant and prosperous economy to a post pandemic era. During Wednesday’s plenary session May 24, 2023, Revilla said the PPPs are mechanisms that offer more benefits than risks to the country’s development. “PPPs make what seem to be just ambitious endeavors into a working reality. In fact, it is a promising route as we pursue the massive infrastructure development in the country under the Build Better More banner,” Revilla said. “The PPP law recognizes the vital role of the private sector as our partners in economic development,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)