Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Strengthening PPP law: Sen. Joseph Victor ”JV” Ejercito, sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2233 under Committee Report No. 71, stresses the need to enhance and reinforce Public-Private Partnership in order for the country to catch up on decades of under-investment in infrastructure projects. Ejercito said the importance of infrastructure to a country's development and progress cannot be overstated. ”Given the growing economy, archipelagic landscape, expanding population, and rapid urbanization, the Philippines requires intensified infrastructure spending and better selected infrastructure investments to support a higher growth trajectory and improve quality of life in both urban and rural communities,” the senator said. Some of the major reforms introduced in the measure include providing a unified legal framework for all PPP in the national and local levels to create a stable and predictable environment for collaboration between the public and private sectors in infrastructure development, and updating the approval thresholds of national PPP projects. ”Strong and good infrastructures enable trade, businesses, employment opportunities, economic growth and development. This is why it is imperative for us to address our country's infrastructure gap,” the deputy majority leader said during the plenary session Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)