Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Ease in tax payments: Sen. Win Gatchalian sponsors on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, a bill seeking to streamline the country's tax administration and make tax payments easier for Filipinos. Senate Bill No. 2224, or the proposed "Ease of Paying Taxes Act", seeks to amend the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 and simplify the processes for filing tax returns and tax settlements, including the use of digital platforms. Such reforms, he said, would encourage taxpayer compliance and result in higher tax revenues. "The Ease of Paying Taxes Act will make a tangible difference in the lives of every Filipino -- by easing the burden of tax compliance and paving the way for a brighter future," Gatchalian said. (Senate PRIB photos)