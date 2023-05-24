Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Review EPIRA and audit all energy agencies: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his discouragement over the failure of energy agencies to maximize the implementation of Republic Act No. 9136, otherwise known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), which was enacted more than two decades ago. During the continuation of the Committee on Energy's inquiry Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on the country's power crisis affecting many provinces nationwide, Ejercito emphasized that the vision for EPIRA was to promote competition in the energy industry and lower the energy costs of Filipinos. However, after 23 years, Ejercito pointed out, only the privatization of power plants was accomplished. "It is probably time to consider reviewing EPIRA as a whole, conduct a performance audit of the different energy entities -- including National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) -- and see if they performed up to par. More than anything, more than the performance [issues], this is a national security issue," he said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)