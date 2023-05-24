Photo Release

May 24, 2023 A win-win partnership: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva likens the partnership between the government and the private sector as a “win-win” relationship. Time and again, he said, public and private initiatives had proven to be productive and efficient in providing the basic needs of the people. Villanueva, who co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2233, or the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Act Wednesday, May 24, 2023, said 45 of the country’s 194 flagship infrastructure projects this year, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Rehabilitation Project, UP-PGH Diliman Project, Metro Cebu Expressway and Railways Projects in Panay, San Mateo and Mindanao, are expected to be financed through partnerships with the private sector. “Given these achievements and upcoming multiple big projects, it is imperative to have a strong public-private partnership program that will not only sustain on-going projects, but more importantly, create more job opportunities for all Filipinos,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)