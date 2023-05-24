Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Chiz wants limit for MIC existence: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), asks Sen. Mark Villar as to why there is no limit to the existence of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). Escudero noted that even the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which is the most important government-owned and controlled corporation, has a lifetime. Villar, in response, said it may have something to do with the intergenerational management of the sovereign fund, adding that the longevity of the fund is deemed to be more applicable without a term limit. Villar, however, said he is open to any suggestion from his colleagues. “At the proper time, we will propose the corresponding amendment in so far as the lifetime or term of the MIC is concerned,” Escudero said Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The MIF is a proposed sovereign wealth fund that would be managed by the MIC. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)