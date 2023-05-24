Photo Release

May 24, 2023 Maharlika will allow spending thru equity instead of debt: Sen. Mark Villar continues his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2020, or the proposal to establish a sovereign investment fund called Maharlika Investment Fund Act Wednesday, May 24, 2023. During the plenary session, Villar answered clarificatory questions from his colleagues, including queries if the Maharlika Investment Fund and the Maharlika Investment Corporation are indeed necessary, among others. "When you look at it from a whole-of-nation approach, it is deemed that there is a need to prime the economy at this time, especially given that we are recovering from COVID-19,” the deputy majority leader said. "Primarily, our source of funding is through debt and the Maharlika [Investment Fund] will allow us to fund it through equity giving us additional fiscal space and improving the overall economic condition of our country," Villar added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)