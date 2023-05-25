Photo Release



Villars lead 8th Las Piñas Food Festival: Senators Cynthia and Mark Villar together with Deputy Speaker Camille Villar graced the 8th Las Piñas Food Festival last May 24 at Villar SIPAG. The annual event aims to encourage people to create food fusion on food preparation and create nutritional food. Sen. Cynthia urges Las Piñeros to take pride in showing their culinary heritage.

Villars, nanguna sa 8th Las Piñas Food Festival. Lumahok sina Senators Cynthia at Mark Villar kasama si Deputy Speaker Camille Villar sa 8th Las Piñas Food Festival noong May 24 sa Villar SIPAG. Layunin ng taunang okasyon na hikayatin ang mga tao na gumawa ng food fusion sa food preparation at nutritional food. Sinabihan ni Sen. Cynthia ang Las Piñeros naipagmalaki ang kanilang culinary heritage.