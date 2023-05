Photo Release

May 26, 2023 Pasay City: Following the Senate’s third and final reading approval of the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (Senate Bill No. 1964),” Senator Win Gatchalian pressed that it is high time to institutionalize the grant of a teaching allowance to all public school teachers. 22 May 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN