Photo Release



EDCOM 2 cements partnerships with British Council, Teach for the Philippines: The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) cemented partnerships with the British Council and Teach for the Philippines (TFP) today in a signing ceremony held at University of the Philippines BGC.

“These partnerships are essential to making EDCOM 2’s work in research and policy-making successful”, EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. “We welcome organizations like TFP and the British Council as valuable partners in our mission to elevate the quality of education in the Philippines”.