Photo Release

May 26, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution commending Gilas Pilipinas’ feat in 2023 SEA Games: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files a resolution commending and congratulating the Gilas Pilipinas men's national basketball team’s remarkable performance in the recently-concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia that brought back the Philippines' championship status, marking a triumphant comeback after a three-decade winning streak since 1991."Their momentous accomplishment in the international tournament deserves commendation and recognition from the Philippine Senate," said Estrada on the gold medal earned by Gilas Pilipinas in the biennial multi-sport event. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)