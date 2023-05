Photo Release

May 27, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remind banks that Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act compels them to accept the national ID as sufficient proof of identity for financial transactions and any bank that refuses to recognize it will be fined P500,000. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN