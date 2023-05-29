Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Specialty centers across the nation: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri thanks his colleagues Monday, May 29, 2023, for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2212 otherwise known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The measure seeks to establish specialty centers in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals across the country. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of my colleagues for their support. This has been a dream of mine since I came back to the Senate in 2016. We are one step away from building specialty regional centers all over the Philippines,” Zubiri said. Calling it as his most important bill, Zubiri said SBN 2212 not only improves medical care delivery but also lessens the financial trauma of families of patients. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)